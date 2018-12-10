World Share

The success of Thriller music video | Music | Showcase

It was the music video that forever changed pop culture. From its now iconic choreography and zombie storyline, to its dazzling costumes and special effects, not to mention its length, Thriller cemented Michael Jackson's reign as the King of Pop, pushing his career and popularity into the stratosphere. But how did Thriller come to be in the first place and why has it remained so popular 35 years after its release? To answer that and more Showcase is joined by music video producer and professor of screen industries, Emily Caston. #Thriller #MichaelJackson #Showcase