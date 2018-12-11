World Share

Tanzania’s crackdown

Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli came to power in 2015, promising to clean up corruption and strengthen the economy. But since his arrival, opposition politicians have been arrested, government critics have gone missing and there's been a crackdown against the LGBT community. Several nations have withdrawn aid, and the EU has condemned Tanzania for its human rights abuses. Guests: Tito Magoti Activist with the Legal and Human Rights Centre Abdulaziz Sachedina Professor of Islamic studies at George Mason University #Tanzania #JohnMagufuli #LGBT