Is a political solution possible to end the war in Yemen?
22:02
World
Earlier this year, peace talks in Geneva to end the war in Yemen collapsed after one side didn't even show up. But this time was different. The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed Hadi government entered direct negotiations for the first time in years. Both agreed to finalise a prisoner swap deal, but several hurdles still lay ahead. Will the latest negotiations help end the brutal war? Guests: Najeeb Ghanem Yemen's former health minister Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi journalist Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group Baraa Shiban Yemeni human rights activist #Yemen #WarInYemen #YemenWar
December 11, 2018
