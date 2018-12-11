International Amity Short Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
With its compact narrative and minimalist structure, the short film is considered to be at the heart of fictional visual storytelling. Taking that into account, Turkey has created a healthy number of creative platforms for those working within the short film format. And one newly created festival is bringing a different perspective to this incredibly hard to master art form. Showcase's Alican Pamir shows us how. #Amity #ShortFilm #AmityFestival
December 11, 2018
