Will CDU’s Annegrat Kramp-Karrenbauer become Germany’s next chancellor?

Germany's ruling party suffered its worst results in decades during recent local elections. It cost Angela Merkel her position as the head of the party, but she's now likely to serve out her fourth term as chancellor. Christian Democrats narrowly elected a new leader who some people call Mini Merkel. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is a moderate former state premier, who is Merkel's chosen successor. But with voters upset over the government's perceived shift to the centre, will Germany swing further to the right? Guests: Frank Hansel German MP with the AfD party Matthew Karnitschnig Politico's Chief Europe correspondent #CDU #GermanPolitics #Karrenbauer