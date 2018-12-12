POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Donald Trump’s policy on Iran backfired?
13:38
World
President Donald Trump ripped up the Iran Nuclear Deal, an accord that discouraged the testing of ballistic missiles, which Iran has launched recently. So is the White House's policy against Tehran backfiring? Guests: Dave Jonas Law professor Adam Weinstein Policy associate at the National Iranian Council Amir Handjani Senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center #TrumpIran #IranTrump #IranPolicy
December 12, 2018
