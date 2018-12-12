POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France’s Yellow Vest protests | Iran’s missile launch | Germany’s tilt to the right
52:00
World
France’s Yellow Vest protests | Iran’s missile launch | Germany’s tilt to the right
Emmanuel Macron pleads for calm after a month of protests, but is that enough to stop France’s riots? Also, did Iran test a new ballistic missile for self-defence or to provoke the United States? And will the new face of Germany's ruling party help keep Chancellor Angela Merkel in power? Or will she be shown the door before her fourth term is up? #giletsjaunes #Macron
December 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?