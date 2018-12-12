World Share

What’s behind France’s Yellow Vest protests?

France’s Yellow Vest protests started on November 17th and can be summed up into four acts. Act 1, hundreds of thousands of people block roads across France. Act 2, the protests turn violent. Act 3, demonstrators call for Macron to quit. And Act 4, civil unrest mars the Festival of Lights in both Lyon and Saint-Etienne. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron cancelled the fuel tax hikes, promised to raise wages, and in an almost unprecedented step, went on TV to apologise for adding to the public's anger. But are those concessions enough? Because before Macron could speak, protest leaders already called for a fifth act. Guests: Jen Schradie French city of Toulouse Assistant Professor at the L'Observatoire Sociologique du Changement Joseph Downing Fellow at the London School of Economics Craig Copetas TRT World’s Editor-at-Large #FranceProtests #YellowVest #FranceRiots