Good Grief! Charlie Brown | Exhibitions | Showcase

Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts is a comic-book-strip like no other. The adventures of a group of misfits led by Charlie Brown immediately captivated audiences young and old. But what is it that makes the cartoon so influential, and so enduring more than six decades on? The UK's Somerset House is attempting to answer that question, by looking at both Schulz's original work and Peanuts-inspired pieces by 20 contemporary artists. #CharlieBrown #Showcase #GoodGrief
December 12, 2018
