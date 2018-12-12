POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
X-ray art of Nick Veasey | Unusual Art Forms | Showcase
06:26
World
We've all seen Superman use his X-ray vision in the movies, but while British artist Nick Veasey doesn't have the same superpower, he still manages to see, quite literally, through things. He does it by using a special machine to create works of art that give his audience a special kind of insight into their surroundings. And to see how Nick Veasey fuses those elements together, the artist himself joins Showcase from the London studio. #Showcase #NickVeasey #UnusualArt
December 12, 2018
