POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Leadership: May Be Not?
26:00
World
Brexit Leadership: May Be Not?
It was supposed to be the morning after a Parliamentary vote on Brexit; instead, it is the morning before a vote that will decide Theresa May’s future. Will she still be Prime Minister, or former conservative leader? They say a week is a long time in politics but for May it must feel like a lifetime. Joining us at the Roundtable was Robert Oulds, Director of the Bruges Group, a Eurosceptic think tank which campaigned to leave the EU; Oliver Patel, Manager of University College London's European Institute; Tanya Hussain, a History Student at University College London; and Amy Longland, Chief Operating Officer at My Life, My Say which encourages political engagement by young people. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #brexit #leadershipchallenge #dealornodeal
December 12, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?