World Share

Online Gambling: Never been easier?

Back in the day, you’d pop down the bookies to put a bet on the horses. But gambling has become a global problem, no longer confined to casinos, racetracks and informal games with your friends. Online gambling has become one of the fastest-growing sectors, worth $385 billion in 2016. So who’s keeping an eye on this life changing addiction? Joining us at the Roundtable was Lars Westhoff, a lawyer specialising in betting law; Andy Margett, former compulsive gambler and Liz Karter, gambling therapist and author of ‘Women and Problem Gambling.’ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Gambling #Betting #OnlineGambling