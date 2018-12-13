World Share

The Trump Presidency: Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

US President Donald Trump's former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison by a New York court. Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple crimes. This included making hush money payments to women who allegedly had affairs with Trump and lying to Congress. The judge has ordered Cohen report to prison on March 6th. The lawyer for Stormy Daniels, one of the women who was paid, says Cohen shouldn't get credit for finally telling the truth. #Trump #Cohen #MichaelCohen