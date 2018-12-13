World Share

Brexit Talks: Theresa May survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of confidence by own party a secret ballot of all Conservative members of the British parliament resulted in 200 votes for her and 117 against. It's enough to carry on, but it is clear her party remains bitterly divided, and delivering Brexit will be just as hard as before, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.