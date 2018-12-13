World Share

Theresa May survives confidence vote | Hungary vs Soros | Afghan football abuse

British Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party ahead of Brexit talks in Brussels. Also, George Soros founded university in Hungary has been forced out. And, did members of Afghanistan's Football Federation sexually abuse players from the national women's team? We speak to a former player who blew the whistle. #NoConfidence #Brexit #Soros #AfghanistanMeToo #MeToo