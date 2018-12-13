POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India's central bank chief Urjit Patel resigns | Money Talks
05:15
BizTech
India's central bank chief Urjit Patel resigns | Money Talks
In India, the shock resignation of the central bank chief and losses for the ruling BJP in state elections are driving down equities and the local currency. The benchmark index of the Bombay Stock Exchange plunged by two percent on Monday. The market's paired some of these losses, but as Mobin Nasir reports, there are rising fears of an economic slowdown. #UrjitPatel #IndiaCentralBank #IndiaEconomy
December 13, 2018
