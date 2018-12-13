BizTech Share

British PM to push EU for Brexit concessions | Money Talks

Despite a warning from the European Union that a Brexit deal agreed last month was all the UK would get, the British Prime Minister is heading back to Brussels to try and squeeze more concessions. That's after she postponed a final vote on Brexit in the House of Commons to avoid a crushing defeat. As Laila Humairah reports, that decision has made the UK's exit from the block even more uncertain, and further frustrated much of the British public. For more, we speak to Denis MacShane, former UK minister for Europe and author of "Brexit No Exit. Why Britain (in the end) Won’t Leave Europe". #Brexit #TheresaMay #EU