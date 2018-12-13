POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Askala Selassie: Warrior Empress of reggae | Music | Showcase
Just a couple of weeks ago, the United Nations cultural agency declared reggae a global treasure that must be safeguarded. The Jamaican music took the world by storm with its calls for social justice, peace and love in the 1960s. And today, UK-based Askala Selassie is one of the artists who keeps on spreading the love. She joins Showcase from London to talk more and give us a taste of her unique sound. #AskalaSelassie #Music #Showcase
December 13, 2018
