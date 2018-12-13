POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The death of the High Street! How Amazon Go could be the final blow to the high street retailers!
For years Amazon’s high street competitors have struggled to keep pace with the online giant. Most high street vendor struggle to match the website for price and convenience. And rub salt in the wound, Amazon is now opening its own brick and mortar locations. Our producer Hannah O’Neill donned a festive outfit and went to one of Britain’s most iconic highstreets to see how shop owners think about Amazon’s dominance… #AmazonGo #Amazon #JeffBezos
December 13, 2018
