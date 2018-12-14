World Share

EU Brexit Talks: May meets EU leaders after confidence vote win

EU leaders met in Brussels for a scheduled summit. They had hoped to tackle issues such as migration, reform of the Eurozone, and Russian sanctions, but as ever Brexit loomed large. Theresa May came in search of help. She needs tangible and legally binding changes to the Irish Backstop part of the deal. Without it she knows it can never win approval in the British parliament. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #BrexitTalks #ConfidenceVote