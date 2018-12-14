World Share

Climate Change: Leader call for urgent action

This week, at the UN climate conference in Poland, island nations held a news conference to urge the world to act before their countries cease to exist. As the conference draws to a close, more than 100 ministers from across the globe are in Katowice, where they're struggling to reach an agreement on how to fight climate change. A former president of the Maldives told the conference if leaders don't act, there will be hell to pay. Sarah Morice reports. #ClimateChange, #Poland, #UN