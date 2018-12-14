POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Stanford Prison Experiment under scrutiny
10:26
World
The Stanford Prison Experiment in the 1970s put students into a mock jail and left them to their own devices. The study is featured in films and taught in high schools. Guards became treacherous and terrified prisoners, who revolted. Researchers concluded that human behaviour is affected by the roles people are given. We speak to the famed psychologist behind the experiment, Doctor Philip Zimbardo. #Stanford #PrisonExperiment #PhilipZimbardo
December 14, 2018
