US-Russia nuclear arsenals | Kosovo army | Stanford Prison Experiment
51:55
World
The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty ended the US and Russia's arms race during the Cold War. Now the US has given Russia 60 days to comply with the INF treaty or it will rip up the agreement. Also, could Kosovo start a war just by getting an army? And, could the famous Stanford Prison Experiment be bunk? We ask the psychologist behind the research. #USRussia #nuclear #Kosovo
December 14, 2018
