POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemen peace talks | Kashmir, a forgotten conflict
26:00
World
Yemen peace talks | Kashmir, a forgotten conflict
Those suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis has been given a new glimmer of hope, after a series of deals were reached to quell the fighting in Yemen. Representatives from the warring parties met in the Swedish town of Rimbo, where they hashed out agreements that will impose ceasefires, and allow for the flow of humanitarian assistance. Also on this episode, we talk about Kashmir, one of world's oldest disputed regions. #YemenTalks #Kashmir
December 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?