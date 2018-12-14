BizTech Share

South Africa’s Bo-Kaap residents fight against gentrification | Money Talks

In Cape Town, a battle is being fought over the future of one of South Africa's oldest Muslim communities. The Bo-Kaap is a major tourist attraction. But it's also in a prime location and developers have been moving in. That's led to violence between police and residents who say they're fighting to protect their heritage against gentrification. The whole thing has landed in court. Melanie Rice reports. #Bo-Kaap #SouthAfrica