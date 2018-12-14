Spain to raise minimum wage by 22% in 2019 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions of low-paid Spanish workers could soon see a big pay rise. The government says it will push through a minimum wage hike of 22% at a cabinet meeting next week which will come into effect in January. But while it seems to be good news for Spanish workers, critics say it could actually lead to job losses. TRT World's editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joins us for more. #Spain #economy #SpainEconomy
December 14, 2018
