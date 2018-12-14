World Share

Is the international community ignoring Kashmir, one of world’s oldest disputes?

The Kashmir dispute remains the oldest unresolved disagreement on the UN agenda. It's been the cause of three wars between nuclear rivals Pakistan and India, and there has been an armed rebellion since 1989 against New Delhi's rule in India-administered Kashmir. Guests: Mirza Waheed Kashmiri novelist and journalist, who is the author of The Collaborator and The Book of Golden Leaves Abdullahil Ahsan Professor of Political Science at Istanbul Sehir University