POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the international community ignoring Kashmir, one of world’s oldest disputes?
10:32
World
Is the international community ignoring Kashmir, one of world’s oldest disputes?
The Kashmir dispute remains the oldest unresolved disagreement on the UN agenda. It's been the cause of three wars between nuclear rivals Pakistan and India, and there has been an armed rebellion since 1989 against New Delhi's rule in India-administered Kashmir. Guests: Mirza Waheed Kashmiri novelist and journalist, who is the author of The Collaborator and The Book of Golden Leaves Abdullahil Ahsan Professor of Political Science at Istanbul Sehir University #Kashmir #Pakistan #India
December 14, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?