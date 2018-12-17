POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Ceasefire to come into effect on Tuesday
The War in Yemen: Ceasefire to come into effect on Tuesday
Clashes have continued in Yemen's port city of Hudaida despite a UN- brokered ceasefire which is expected to go into effect on Tuesday. It's the first major attempt to avert more bloodshed in the port, which is a vital lifeline for millions of people. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned the situation in Yemen's four year war will only worsen unless a peace deal is struck. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #Yemen #Ceasefire #Hudaida
December 17, 2018
