World Share

Yemen: The forgotten crisis?

The United Nations says famine is possible in war-torn Yemen, in a matter of months where 14 million Yemenis are at risk of starvation. With warnings of the worst malnutrition crisis this century, we're asking what can be done and if aid alone is enough? GUEST INTRO: Joining us from Sanaa in Yemen is Mohamed Abdi, Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council. And here at the Roundtable we have Matthew Saltmarsh, Spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency. A well as Charles Garraway, who co-authored the UN's group of experts report on Yemen, and Bhanu Bhatnagar is the International Media Manager for Save the Children UK. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #YemenFamine #Yemen #Yemencrisis