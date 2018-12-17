World Share

US Hate Crimes: Anti-Islam militia defend mosque protests

Staying in the US, and Kentucky gave America perhaps its most famous Muslim, the boxer Muhammad Ali. But the State is also home to an anti-Islam militia, whose leader has protested outside mosques armed with shotguns. David Wright says he's only against radicals, but local Muslims don't agree. Abubakr al Shamahi went to Louisville to talk to some of the people involved. #HateCrimes #AntiIslamMilitia #Louisville