US Election Meddling: Interview on Jason Nichols on Russia's meddled in all big social media
Russian agents used America's own social media networks against its citizens, in an attempt to get US voters, particularly African-Americans, to vote for Donald Trump. That's the finding in not one, but two studies commissioned by bi-partisan senators. Both reveal alarming data about how Moscow attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. We interviewed Jason Nichols. #election #USelection #Trump
December 18, 2018
