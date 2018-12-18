World Share

Can Rahul Gandhi's Congress party defeat Narendra Modi's BJP in 2019 elections?

India’s recent state elections saw the ruling BJP suffer heavy losses. But for the opposition Indian National Congress things are looking on the up, after a resurgence in the recent vote. A general election is set for next year, and with Narendra Modi suffering his biggest loss since coming to power is there a chance India could have a new leader in the not too distant future? Guests: Syed Zafar Islam National spokesman for the BJP Naseer Hussain Member of India's parliament and a spokesman for the Congress party Thomas Isaac Finance Minister for the state of Kerala