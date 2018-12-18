POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Ceasefire takes effect in port city of Hudaida
01:34
World

We begin in Yemen, where local media and monitor groups are reporting that the port city of Hudaida is calm. The only breach in a ceasefire so far has been some sporadic fighting shortly after the UN-brokered deal came into effect. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan explains, the lull in hostilities is part of a wider agreement between the two sides. A warning, his report contains some strong images. #Yemen, #Hudaida, #Ceasefire
December 18, 2018
