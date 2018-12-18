BizTech Share

UK barbers cash in on growing grooming sector | Money Talks

In Britain, gaps are appearing in the country's traditional shopping areas, or high streets. The popularity of online shipping and high rental prices for retailers have seen an increasing number of stores shut up shop. But as Natalie Powell reports from London, it's making way for a renaissance of businesses focused on giving customers a unique experience rather than just something to buy. #UK #Economy #Business