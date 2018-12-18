POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy's coalition government agrees revised budget | Money Talks
The populist coalition government in Italy says it has agreed on a new draft budget for the European Union's approval. Rome says its new offer will lower the deficit and is designed to appease Brussels, which has threatened multi-billion dollar fines. But the government says it will keep all of its proposed social programmes intact, like a basic income for poorer Italians and a lower retirement age, as Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on Italy's budget showdown with the EU, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #Italy #EU #BudgetCrisis
December 18, 2018
