07:34
BizTech
Goldman Sachs faces charges in corruption probe | Money Talks
Malaysia is turning up the heat on Goldman Sachs, filing the first criminal charges against the Wall Street giant over the 1MDB scandal. Two of the bank's former employees have also been charged for their alleged role in the looting of the state investment fund. Authorities accuse Goldman of violating Malaysian securities laws and are seeking fines in excess of $3 billion. But Goldman is not going down without a fight, as Mobin Nasir reports. Clare Rewcastle Brown, founder of the Sarawak Report, which broke the 1MDB scandal, joins us for more on the story. #GoldmanSachs #Corruption #Malaysia
December 18, 2018
