Yemen: An intractable war?

Last week there were some promising developments for Yemen after UN-brokered peace talks - the first in two years. A ceasefire in the port city of Hodeidah, re-opening Sanaa's airport, and a prisoner swap deal were all agreed. The question is now if the deal will hold, and if it can lead to longer lasting peace. Joining us at the Roundtable from Beirut was Sami Nader Director of Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs. In the studio we have Hamdan Dammag, Vice President of the Yemen Center for Studies and Research; Charles Garraway who co-authored a UN report on Yemen and Sami Hamdi Editor International Interest​ Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Yemenwar #Yemencrisis #ceasefire