J&J shares fall on report of asbestos in powder | Money Talks

Investors have wiped more than $50 billion off of Johnson and Johnson's market value after an explosive report said the company knew for decades that cancer-causing asbestos was lurking in its best-selling baby powder. The US multinational is already facing hundreds of lawsuits on the matter, but it's struggling to contain the fallout from the latest scandal. Caitlin McGee reports. And for more, we speak to TRT World's editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #J&J #asbestos #babypowder
December 19, 2018
