Saudi Arabia to hike spending by 7% to $295B | Money Talks

Saudi Arabia will continue paying cost-of-living allowances to its citizens next year in a bid to boost economic growth as oil prices fall. Unveiling the kingdom's 2019 budget, King Salman promised to extend the handouts worth more than $13 billion, which account for more than half of the projected budget deficit of 4.2% of GDP. For more on this, we speak to Ellen Wald, president of energy consulting firm, Transversal Consulting, and author of 'Saudi Inc'. #SaudiArabia #Economy