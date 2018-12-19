World Share

Private Schools: A Public Disaster?

The British education system is world-renowned for its private schools, think Eton or Westminster, which have educated many of the country's political and professional leaders. Yet only seven percent of students nationally are educated at schools like these. But the state versus private divide can have long term impacts and play a role in what opportunities are on offer. Joining us is Tim Lott a novelist and journalist; Helen Ross, a special needs teacher; Harry Mount, editor of The Oldie and Mike Buchanan Executive Director of HMC a professional association of heads of the world's leading independent schools.