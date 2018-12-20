POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Hungary’s opposition gaining momentum against Viktor Orban?
Is Hungary’s opposition gaining momentum against Viktor Orban?
Viktor Orban's government has defended Hungary’s controversial new labour laws, and blamed protests on the prime minister's arch nemesis- Hungarian born billionaire, George Soros. He also blames the international media for exaggerating the demonstrations. But thousands remain on the streets. Is it a threat to Orban’s government? Guests: Karoly Gyorgy International Secretary of the National Confederation of Hungarian Trade Unions Eva Balogh Former Yale professor and editor of the Hungarian Spectrum Jason Emert Chairman of the Young Republicans National Federation
December 20, 2018
