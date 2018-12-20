World Share

Fighting for women’s rights

Life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan was brutal. And still is, in the parts they control. If you're a woman it's even worse. Afghanistan is one of the lowest ranked on the gender inequality index. Almost 90 percent of Afghan women have experienced some form of abuse, and many live with constant fear. But there are those who've been fighting for women's rights while risking their lives. Guests: Marzia Babakarkhail Former Supreme Court Judge in Afghanistan