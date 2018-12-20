POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fighting for women’s rights
06:53
World
Fighting for women’s rights
Life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan was brutal. And still is, in the parts they control. If you're a woman it's even worse. Afghanistan is one of the lowest ranked on the gender inequality index. Almost 90 percent of Afghan women have experienced some form of abuse, and many live with constant fear. But there are those who've been fighting for women's rights while risking their lives. Guests: Marzia Babakarkhail Former Supreme Court Judge in Afghanistan
December 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?