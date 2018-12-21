POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea Protests: Taxi drivers protest ride sharing service
02:04
World
Tens of thousands of taxi drivers rallied in Seoul on Thursday to protest against a carpooling service they say will hurt their industry. It comes after a cab driver set himself on fire earlier this month, in protest. The outrage has forced South Korea's largest messaging platform Kakao Talk to postpone the launch of an Uber-like feature that was supposed to go live this week. Joseph Kim reports. #SouthKorea #TaxiProtests #RideSharing
December 21, 2018
