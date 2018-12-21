POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Sri Lanka’s political crisis over after Wickremesinghe was reinstated as PM?
12:52
World
Moments after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in again as the prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena, the latter accused the former of corruption. Now the president faces a backlash from defecting ministers who are trying to limit his power. Did Sirisena's move backfire? Guests: Milinda Rajapaksha Member of the Sri Lanka People's Front party and adviser to former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa Rasika Jayakody Journalist and political commentator
December 21, 2018
