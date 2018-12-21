POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
With the US gone, will the responsibility of fighting Daesh fall solely on Turkey's shoulders?
15:48
World
With the US gone, will the responsibility of fighting Daesh fall solely on Turkey's shoulders?
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed he would delay this latest operation, for now. The move would avoid seeing the two NATO allies pitched against each other. Washington considers the YPG its ally in the fight against Daesh and has had troops stationed in north-eastern Syria since 2014. This latest operation will be east of the Euphrates River where the YPG controls swathes of land. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the removal of the terror group from his country's borders is vital for national security. Its not the first time Turkish troops have confronted the YPG on Syrian soil. It carried out Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and Operation Olive Branch earlier this year. Guests: Selim Atalay Journalist a Marwan Kabalan Political analyst at the Doha Institute Mark Kimmitt Former US Assistant Secretary of State and a retired US army brigadier general
December 21, 2018
