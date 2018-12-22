POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
2018 Review: Plight of Central American migrants explained
06:57
World
2018 Review: Plight of Central American migrants explained
Tackling illegal immigration has been one of the priorities for US president Donald Trump,, ever since his election campaign. In his second year in office his administration has made a variety of policies that target migrants, asylum seekers, and even their children. But many of these have been challenged in court and in some cases they've been overturned. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has been following the story over the past year. #2018Review #MigrantCaravan #AsylumSeekers
December 22, 2018
