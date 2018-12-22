POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Government Shutdown: Shutdown starts as lawmakers fail to reach deal
01:58
World
US Government Shutdown: Shutdown starts as lawmakers fail to reach deal
Around 800-thousand US government workers may find themselves without their paychecks over the Christmas holiday. On Friday, disagreements in the Senate over President Donald Trump's demands for funding for a border wall boiled over, triggering a partial government shutdown. Senate members are due to meet again on Saturday,, in an attempt to BREAK the deadlock and approve a spending bill to keep the government running. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, neither side seems willing to budge. #US #GovernmentShutdown #USsenate
December 22, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?