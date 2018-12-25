World Share

DRC Crisis: Displaced people work to help community

An Ebola epidemic and a conflict that has displaced millions of people, the Democratic Republic of Congo is now being seen as the world's most ignored crisis. Aid agencies including the Norwegian Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee are among those who describe the level of violence in the country as "outrageous". But as Caitlin McGee reports, one group of volunteers is trying to help communities in some of the most remote regions. #DRCongo #DisplacedPeople #Ebola