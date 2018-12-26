World Share

Japan Whaling: Tokyo to resume commercial hunting in July

Japan has decided to resume commercial whaling in July and is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission. The decision was announced after the commission refused Japan's request to resume some commercial whaling in September. Japan says most whale species are not endangered and eating whale meat is a part of their culture. As Akanksha Saxena reports, the decision is being criticised by world leaders and environmentalists. #Japan #WhaleHunt #Pasific