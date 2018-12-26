POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US indicts two Chinese nationals over hacking | Money Talks
06:07
BizTech
US indicts two Chinese nationals over hacking | Money Talks
The US Justice Department has charged two Chinese nationals with conducting a global hacking campaign against dozens of companies on behalf of the Chinese government. The move is being seen as another warning from Washington to Beijing about stealing technology and intellectual property. Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research, brings his analysis. #Hacking #China #US
December 26, 2018
